Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.05. The stock had a trading volume of 479,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,432,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $766.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,556,207 shares of company stock worth $422,395,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

