Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,380,867 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Kosmos Energy worth $66,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. 225,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,821,094. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

