Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $107,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 6,038 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $1,638,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,140,675.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MASI traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.97.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

