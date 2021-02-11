RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 76,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,641. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

