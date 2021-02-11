Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $11.52 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,528 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of PXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.70. 480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,594. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.