Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $6.33 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.54. 34,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,361. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.