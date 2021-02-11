RSM US Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Boeing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.10. 327,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,869,683. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

