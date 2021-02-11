ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Truist

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price increased by Truist from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,652. ASGN has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $95.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $978,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,056,217.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

