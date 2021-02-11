Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594,699. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $53.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $241.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

