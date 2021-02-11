Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 348.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 461.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 349.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $42,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,003 shares of company stock worth $32,977,849. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,589. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.50 and its 200-day moving average is $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

