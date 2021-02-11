Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,132. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

