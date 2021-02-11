Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 654 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.12. 19,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,640. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $268.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.