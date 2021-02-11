Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,540 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after buying an additional 1,350,877 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 949,194 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 229,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

