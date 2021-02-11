SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 45,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 268,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.16. The stock had a trading volume of 197,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,355. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.83 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.81.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

