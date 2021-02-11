American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.12. 72,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.