Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.90. 95,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

