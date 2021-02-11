RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases 88 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.5% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.56. 115,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,218. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

