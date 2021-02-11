Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.28-0.28 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.527-10.527 billion.

Shares of Shiseido stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $73.47. 12,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of -253.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Research analysts expect that Shiseido will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSDOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shiseido from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Shiseido has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

