Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.55.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71,053 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 82,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,007. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

