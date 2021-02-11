Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $29.30 Average PT from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

