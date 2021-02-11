Beldex Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Beldex has a market cap of $79.82 million and $644,239.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0814 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

