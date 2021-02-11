Dogecoin Trading 45% Higher Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.99 billion and $3.97 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00395487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,331,548,882 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

