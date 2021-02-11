CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46), Yahoo Finance reports. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 41,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

