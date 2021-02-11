Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,593,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pritchard Capital cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.