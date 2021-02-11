Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.77

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 12644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPCO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,181,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 221,510 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 191,515 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 166,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,254,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 94,974 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

