Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 112,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,737. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.