Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,826. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.16.

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

