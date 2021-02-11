Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) Hits New 12-Month High at $300.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 141551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.57. The company has a market capitalization of £436.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

