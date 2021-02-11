Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) Hits New 12-Month High at $300.00

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 141551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.57. The company has a market capitalization of £436.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) Company Profile (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

