Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,380.00

Shares of Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and last traded at GBX 1,370 ($17.90), with a volume of 17174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,320 ($17.25).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,265.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £106.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,300.00%.

In other Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) news, insider Davina Curling purchased 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, with a total value of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

About Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

