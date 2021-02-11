Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.06

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 143795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

BDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.84 million and a PE ratio of -41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

