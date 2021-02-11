MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDJM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

