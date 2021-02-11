MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MDJM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.
About MDJM
