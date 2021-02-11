Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Optibase stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Optibase has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.07.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Optibase had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

