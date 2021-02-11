Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.36

Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 13000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.

About Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH)

Pearl River Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of plastic products in the People's Republic of China, Australia, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, Canada.

