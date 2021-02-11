Silicon Motion Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 17,546 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,392% compared to the average daily volume of 704 call options.

Shares of SIMO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.70. 11,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,062. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.