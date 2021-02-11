Texas Permanent School Fund Has $36.14 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,256,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,124 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 329,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,075,148. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $203.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

