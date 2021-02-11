Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of high single digits (cons +9%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.87 billion.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.12-0.14 EPS.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,449. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

