West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.43 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

