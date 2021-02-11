Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 104,531 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 245.23 and a current ratio of 245.23. The firm has a market cap of C$17.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California; and the Black Warrior project that include 2 patented claims located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada.

