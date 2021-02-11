Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Luminex reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck purchased 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after buying an additional 559,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after buying an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 42.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after buying an additional 436,571 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Luminex in the third quarter valued at $7,415,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $6,045,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 15,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. Luminex has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.