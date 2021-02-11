1,650 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGT stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.45. 12,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.52 and its 200 day moving average is $327.47. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $377.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.