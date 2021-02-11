iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Boosted by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $729,000.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.31. 3,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $134.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

