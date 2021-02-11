Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,101,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $498,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,034 shares of company stock worth $8,852,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

TRUP traded down $11.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.03. 25,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2,799.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.