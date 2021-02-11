Enzyme Finance (MLN) Price Tops $40.29 on Exchanges

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00058196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $526.81 or 0.01101740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.31 or 0.05352437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018911 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

Enzyme Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.