Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Announces Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.

VERU stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $18.61. 92,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,745. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

