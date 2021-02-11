Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Announces Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.
VERU stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $18.61. 92,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,745. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.71.
In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
