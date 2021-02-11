RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 33,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,940. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.30 million, a P/E ratio of 211.50 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $13.75.

Several research firms have commented on RADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

