Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) will report $176.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will report full-year sales of $711.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.00 million to $714.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $719.65 million, with estimates ranging from $717.71 million to $721.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital Corp. II.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

FSKR traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $18.00. 10,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

