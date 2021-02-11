Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 40,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

