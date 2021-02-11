AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 13,474 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 190,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,408. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.