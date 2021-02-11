Aaron Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 1.0% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after buying an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,129,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. 99,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,734. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

