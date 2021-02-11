Aaron Wealth Advisors Makes New $5.19 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,743. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

